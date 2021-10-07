Advertisement

Omaha man pleads guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charge

Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, on charges...
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.(Douglas County Corrections)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man accused of taking part in the storming of the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 entered a guilty plea on Thursday.

Arrested by FBI Omaha field agents in January on a federal warrant relating to the protest, Brandon Straka pled guilty Thursday to a single count of disorderly conduct.

He is set for sentencing in December. He faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Straka was able to get within a few feet of the U.S. Capitol entrance Jan. 6, and yelled to the crowd to take a U.S. Capitol Police Officer’s protective shield. The FBI received “multiple tips referencing the video of Straka at the U.S. Capitol,” the document states.

In a video he recorded, he’s heard yelling “Go! Go! Go!” to encourage others to storm the building, among other things.

