Advertisement

Official 2021 state Christmas tree coming from Gogebic County

This will be the 24th state tree to hail from the Upper Peninsula.
The official 2021 state Christmas tree hails from Gogebic County.
The official 2021 state Christmas tree hails from Gogebic County.(Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The official 2021 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from Marenisco in the western Upper Peninsula.

The spruce, donated by Carla Fletcher and her family, will arrive in downtown Lansing to decorate the Capitol grounds for the holiday season on Oct. 30.

This will be the second state tree to hail from Gogebic County and the 24th from the Upper Peninsula.

“We came to the cabin for the weekend and saw a note posted that said the state of Michigan was interested in a tree growing close to the cabin,” said Fletcher. “I thought it was a joke at first but decided to call the number. It’s amazing that our tree will travel to Lansing for the holidays.”

Getting the tree to the Capitol lawn is a team effort.

The tree will be harvested Wednesday, Oct. 27, and transported to the Capitol with assistance from the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association.

Once at the Capitol, local Boy Scout troops will continue the tradition of untying the tree.

The HI-Ball Company of Lansing will provide a crane and crew to hoist the blue spruce into place at the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan avenues.

The Michigan Capitol Commission, in partnership with the Lansing Board of Water and Light, will design the lighting scheme and decorate the tree.

The journey culminates with a tree lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 19, at the 35th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration. Dignitaries will flip the switch that turns on thousands of twinkling lights at 7:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Tuesday morning crash on US-127 leaves 68-year-old dead
Yiming Deng is an Associate Professor in the Nondestructive Evaluation Laboratory of Electrical...
MSU professor facing sexual assault charges
Mid-Michigan theft, fraud spree ends in two arrests
GM plant gets fresh shipment of Microchips
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Michigan State Capitol Building
160+ crime victims demand action from Michigan Legislature
Pfizer has asked for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tours a road construction project on M-185, which encircles Mackinac...
Gov. Whitmer to reinstate prevailing wage for state construction projects
Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme