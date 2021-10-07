Advertisement

October is National Bake and Decorate Month

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We love to celebrate fun National Days (and Months) on Studio 10. If you didn’t know, October is National Bake and Decorate Month and this Sunday, October 10th, is National Cake Decorating Day, so we went to Aggie Mae’s Bakery in Grand Ledge to have some fun!

The owner of Aggie Mae’s, Neva Austin, showed us some tips on how to decorate a cake and she helped create our Studio 10 cake in honor of our one year anniversary of the show!

