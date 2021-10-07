Advertisement

Neighborhood meeting planned for Jackson’s Second Ward

Dancy organized the meeting for residents to hear about the new Group Violence Intervention program.
Jackson City Councilmember Freddie Dancy.
Jackson City Councilmember Freddie Dancy.(City of Jackson)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Jackson’s Second Ward will have a chance to meet with their City Council representative and learn the latest news from their neighborhood.

City Councilmember Freddie Dancy is holding a neighborhood meeting at the Boos Recreation Center on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Councilmember Dancy organized the meeting for residents to hear about the new Group Violence Intervention program from Police Chief Elmer Hitt, impending fall leaf collection, and information about the recently formed Racial Equity Commission.

The Boos Recreation Center is in Loomis Park at 210 Gilbert St. All Jackson residents are welcome to attend.

City Councilmember Freddie Dancy is holding a neighborhood meeting at the Boos Recreation Center on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m.(City of Jackson)

