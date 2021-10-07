In My View: Spartans have lost some key players

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wow: Michigan State picked no better than 6th in the Big Ten men’s basketball pre-season media poll. Times have changed.

Defending champion Michigan is an overwhelming favorite to repeat as champ. We’ll see.

The Spartans have lost some key players coming off an 8th place conference finish a year ago, so this prediction could become bulletin board material for Tom Izzo to be sure.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.