Advertisement

In My View: Spartans have lost some key players

By Tim Staudt
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wow: Michigan State picked no better than 6th in the Big Ten men’s basketball pre-season media poll. Times have changed.

Defending champion Michigan is an overwhelming favorite to repeat as champ. We’ll see.

The Spartans have lost some key players coming off an 8th place conference finish a year ago, so this prediction could become bulletin board material for Tom Izzo to be sure.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Tuesday morning crash on US-127 leaves 68-year-old dead
Yiming Deng is an Associate Professor in the Nondestructive Evaluation Laboratory of Electrical...
MSU professor facing sexual assault charges
GM plant gets fresh shipment of Microchips
Mid-Michigan theft, fraud spree ends in two arrests
TikTok trend could mean serious consequences for participants

Latest News

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: So, are we missing Caldwell yet, Lions fans?
In My View: So, are we missing Caldwell yet, Lions fans?
In My View: Missing Caldwell?
In My View: Anyone missing Caldwell yet?
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: A wild final seven weeks on the way