In My View: MSU basketball preseason rankings shocker

Times have changed.
In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wow, did you see the Men’s Big Ten basketball preseason media poll released yesterday? Michigan, no surprise, is the favorite to win it all. The Wolverines are the defending regular-season Big Ten champs.

But Michigan State picked no better than 6th. 

The Spartans lost some key players of course, like Aaron Henry and several more. Michigan State is coming off it’s only losing Big Ten Conference record in Tom Izzo’s 26 years as head coach.

There are three key freshmen and a transfer point guard, but it will be a challenge for the Spartans to finish better than sixth in the Big Ten. Remember, the Spartans were 8th in the Big Ten at the end of last season.

Times have changed when Michigan is ranked #1 and State is ranked #6. This prediction could become bulletin board material for Tom Izzo to be sure.

We’ll see.

