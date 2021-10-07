Advertisement

MSU vs. Michigan Hockey Game in Detroit Set

*
*(Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan and Michigan State will play their traditional “Duel in the D” hockey game at Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena on Saturday, February 12th. The game was not played last season because of Covid. The teams play in East Lansing on November 6 and in Ann Arbor November 5 and February 11th. Michigan State opens its season at home at 7pm Friday and Saturday against Air Force.

