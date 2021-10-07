MSU Police searching for robbery suspect

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.

The robbery occurred on Sept. 22 in the area outside of Berkey Hall. A Timely Warning was issued the same day. An image of the suspect from the surveillance video can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Guadiano at 517-432-7924 or GuadianoC@police.msu.edu. You can also submit an anonymous tip one of two ways. You can also text MSUPD to CRIMES (274637) followed by your tip.

We are asking for help from the community to identify the individual pictured below as part of a robbery investigation.... Posted by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety on Thursday, October 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.