MSU Police searching for robbery suspect

Michigan State University Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery outside of Berkey Hall.(MSU Police)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.

The robbery occurred on Sept. 22 in the area outside of Berkey Hall. A Timely Warning was issued the same day. An image of the suspect from the surveillance video can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Guadiano at 517-432-7924 or GuadianoC@police.msu.edu. You can also submit an anonymous tip one of two ways. You can also text MSUPD to CRIMES (274637) followed by your tip.

Posted by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety on Thursday, October 7, 2021

