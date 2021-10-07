Learn how to make apple butter at the Fenner Nature Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get a hands on experience of what it takes to make apple butter at the Fenner Nature Center.

You can purchase tickets for one of the 10-person Apple Butter Tours. Each ticket purchase includes a sample of traditional apple butter, an apple from local growers, a make-your-own apple butter kit and more.

“There’s nothing quite like sitting around the apple peeling table, learning this traditional process from veteran volunteers who’ve been making apple butter since the very first Apple Butter Festival fundraiser,” events manager Alexa Seeger said. “These tours will give visitors a chance to take that seat at the table, that spot around the kettle and experience these traditions in a small group setting ideal for learning and asking questions.”

Tours are 1 hour and 30 minutes. Mask requirements and COVID-19 sanitizing protocols will be in place.

Tickets are on sale now at mynaturecenter.org, $15 per person for Fenner Members and $20 per person for Non-Members.

You can sign up between 11-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

