LCC has first ever National Athlete of the Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the history of Lansing Community College no athlete has ever been named the National Athlete of the Week. Until now that is.

Meet Haley Ellis, a native of Leslie. She won her own schools’ invitational last weekend and she’s won three out of four meets this fall.

The National Junior College Division Two honor for National Athlete of the Week was announced for Haley this week and she spoke Wednesday with News 10.

“It’s super exciting,” Haley said. “I would say that I couldn’t have done it without my team, my family and my friends. They’ve always been supportive of me. I’m just glad to have this opportunity.”

