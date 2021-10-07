Lansing Police arrest burglary suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of W. Lapeer St on a possible burglary in progress. Dispatch advised responding officers that two males were attempting to force their way into a residence.

When they arrived on scene the officers found the residence door was damaged and open. They could hear people moving inside of the residence.

The officers announced themselves to the people inside, at which point both subjects fled the house, running away from the police. Officers gave chase, and quickly apprehended one of the subjects, arresting him without further incident.

The subject arrested was an 18-year-old male from Lansing, since identified as Casharie Lamb. Police say they recovered a loaded handgun Lamb was in possession of.

However, police were not able to locate the second suspect. An investigation into that person’s identity is ongoing.

Police did speak with the owners of the residence and confirm that neither of the pursued subjects lived there.

Thursday, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Officer issued criminal charges against Lamb. He was subsequently arraigned in 54-A District Court in front of Magistrate Millmore on charges of 2nd Degree Home Invasion, Carry Concealed Weapons, and Obstructing/Resist/Assault.

Lamb has been released on personal recognizance, and is next scheduled in 54-A District Court in front of Judge Ward for a probable cause conference on Oct. 15.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

