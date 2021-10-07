Lansing neighborhood group asking for help to go green

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A neighborhood group on Lansing’s Southside is asking for help to go green and save green.

The Capital Area Chapter of Michigan Interfaith Power is attempting to raise $35,000 to put solar energy panels on the roof of the Southside Community Coalition Center. The center provides programs and services for low-income children and families. Coalition leaders say the solar panels will soon provide all of the center’s electricity, saving $5,000 a year.

David Weiner is a member of the Southside Community Coalition.

“We have a community garden,” Weiner said. “We have a coalition with the city to develop a park south of here, we are very much into greening our environment, making it beautiful and making it sustainable.” So far, they have raised $20,000 of the $35,000 they will need to pay for the solar panels.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so AT THIS LINK.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.