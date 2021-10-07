Lansing movie theater: No unaccompanied children after 5 p.m.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Oct. 13, children ages 15 and under will not be allowed in Lansing’s Celebration Cinema after 5 p.m. unless accompanied by an adult.

A spokesperson for Celebration Cinema told News 10 the decision was made in an effort to ensure a pleasant atmosphere for all moviegoers. Lately, large groups of unaccompanied minors have been causing issues.

“We need a higher ratio of accompanying adults to keep the space comfortable for all of our theatre guests,” the spokesperson said. “We welcome all ages, and are starting this off with an unaccompanied minor policy that is the least restrictive we can to see if this can sufficiently address the issue.”

Signs were up around the theater Thursday, notifying the public of the upcoming change.

16-year-olds and older can still come to evening movies independently, and younger teens can still come to matinee movies independently.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

