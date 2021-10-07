Advertisement

Lansing movie theater: No unaccompanied children after 5 p.m.

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Oct. 13, children ages 15 and under will not be allowed in Lansing’s Celebration Cinema after 5 p.m. unless accompanied by an adult.

A spokesperson for Celebration Cinema told News 10 the decision was made in an effort to ensure a pleasant atmosphere for all moviegoers. Lately, large groups of unaccompanied minors have been causing issues.

“We need a higher ratio of accompanying adults to keep the space comfortable for all of our theatre guests,” the spokesperson said. “We welcome all ages, and are starting this off with an unaccompanied minor policy that is the least restrictive we can to see if this can sufficiently address the issue.”

Signs were up around the theater Thursday, notifying the public of the upcoming change.

16-year-olds and older can still come to evening movies independently, and younger teens can still come to matinee movies independently.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Tuesday morning crash on US-127 leaves 68-year-old dead
Mid-Michigan theft, fraud spree ends in two arrests
Yiming Deng is an Associate Professor in the Nondestructive Evaluation Laboratory of Electrical...
MSU professor facing sexual assault charges
GM plant gets fresh shipment of Microchips
Rising COVID-19 vaccination rates causes surge in dental visits

Latest News

Staudt's Rising Stars: Jaiden Civils
Staudt's Rising Stars: Jaiden Civils
Pfizer COVID Vaccine.
Schools eager to get elementary students vaccinated
Schools ready to help kids get vaccinated
Schools ready to help kids get vaccinated
Over 160 crime victims demand action
Over 160 crime victims demand action