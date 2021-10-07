Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff asking for public’s help finding car thief

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Early Thursday security cameras caught a man walking through yards in the area of Robinson Road and McCain Road, checking for unlocked vehicles.

The suspect, a white male who appeared to be acting alone, is believed to have stolen several items from unlocked cars. Multiple individual police reports were filed regarding the thefts.

If you recognize the individual in the video, included in the social media post embedded below, or have further information regarding the larcenies, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to please contact Deputy Faouzi at 517-768-7987.

During the early morning hours of Thursday, 10/7/2021 in the area of Robinson Road and McCain Road a lone W/M can be seen walking through yards, checking for locked / unlocked vehicles. Several items were stolen from unlocked cars and police reports have been filed. If you know the individual in this video and or have further information in the larcenies please contact Deputy Faouzi at 517-768-7987.

Posted by Jackson County Office of the Sheriff on Thursday, October 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

