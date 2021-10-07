Jackson County Sheriff asking for public’s help finding car thief
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Early Thursday security cameras caught a man walking through yards in the area of Robinson Road and McCain Road, checking for unlocked vehicles.
The suspect, a white male who appeared to be acting alone, is believed to have stolen several items from unlocked cars. Multiple individual police reports were filed regarding the thefts.
If you recognize the individual in the video, included in the social media post embedded below, or have further information regarding the larcenies, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to please contact Deputy Faouzi at 517-768-7987.
