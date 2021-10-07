The Grand Ledge Marching Band Exhibition returns

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the night over 20 high school marching bands look forward to every year; The Grand Ledge Marching Band Exhibition. With the event having to be canceled last year, members of the band are seeing this one in a different light than they used to.

In the fewest words, drum majors Jade Friedlis, Kylee Skutar and Becca Foster summarized their excitement.

Friedlis said, “Gratitude.”

Skutar said, “Gratitude.”

Foster said, “I would want to give anything to go back to do that.”

After being told the marching band exhibition, and marching band in general, would be canceled last year, these Grand Ledge drum majors are savoring every moment of their 2021 experience.

Friedlis said, “It just makes this year so much better. Our band director always talks about practicing gratitude, like we get to do everything this year.”

Skutar said, “Nothing’s promised and I think the whole pandemic showed that. We’re really lucky to have this year.”

Foster told News 10 what it was like going through last year without seeing all of her bandmates.

“It was really hard to not be around so many of my friends and loved ones,” Foster said. “Marching band is like my family. So, not being able to do that for a whole year was almost depressing.”

The exhibition boasts over 20 schools. Friedlis says it’s a day she circles on her calendar in anticipation every year.

“It’s a great feeling because usually at games there’s the football fans who aren’t necessarily there for the band. But when we perform here it’s all eyes on us,” Friedlis said.

You can catch the Grand Ledge Marching Band Friday as their football team takes on Okemos at home.

