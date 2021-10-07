Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer to reinstate prevailing wage for state construction projects

It ensures that any construction worker working on a state construction project receives a fair wage.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tours a road construction project on M-185, which encircles Mackinac...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tours a road construction project on M-185, which encircles Mackinac Island.(source: State of Michigan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the State of Michigan will require state contractors and subcontractors to pay a prevailing wage for construction projects.

This reinstates the prevailing wage requirement, which was repealed in June 2018, and ensures that any construction worker working on a state construction project receives a fair wage.

“By reinstating prevailing wage, we are ensuring that working people get treated with dignity and respect, which starts with a fair wage,” said Governor Whitmer. “As governor, I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with working people and unions who built the middle class. By reinstating prevailing wage, we are ensuring working people can earn a decent standard of living, saving taxpayers money and time on crucial infrastructure projects, and offering Michigan a highly-trained workforce to rely on as we build up our roads and bridges, replace lead pipes, install high-speed internet, and more.”

At her announcement in Lansing, Gov. Whitmer was joined by:

  • Price Dobernick, Business Manager, UA Local 333 Plumbers, Pipefitters, HVAC Mechanics
  • Ed Bracamontes, Organizer, International Union of Painters
  • Tom Lutz, President of the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights
  • Steve Claywell, President of Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council

“We applaud Governor Whitmer’s decision to restore prevailing wage requirements on state projects,” said Lutz. “This decision protects Michigan’s investments in infrastructure because when prevailing wages are the expectation, contractors have to compete on a level playing field based on the quality of their skilled work, not on the exploitation of their workers.”

History of Prevailing Wage

When Michigan’s prevailing wage was repealed by the state legislature in June 2018, it joined a total of 24 states that repealed their prevailing wage laws.

Michigan’s repeal ended the state’s prevailing wage requirement but left the door open for the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) to require prevailing wage under its authority to develop the terms of state contracts.

Earlier this year, Gov. Whitmer and legislature worked to put Michigan students first and passed the largest significant education investment in state history, closing the funding gap between schools in Michigan and delivering resources for schools to hire more nurses, counselors, and social workers.

