Gov. Whitmer announces $6.35 M investment to reduce court backlog

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, at the opening of the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Facility, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $6.35 million investment aimed at getting illegal guns off the streets and enhance public safety.

The proposal is part of the broader $75 million MI Safe Communities framework the governor laid out in July, which would utilize federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to reduce crime and keep people safe by tackling the court backlog, expanding resources available to law enforcement, and uplifting communities by making investments in jobs, justice, and education.

“We have to work together to reduce crime and get illegal guns off the street because every Michigander, no matter where they live or who they are, deserves to live safely,” said Gov. Whitmer. “As a former prosecutor, keeping families safe is a top priority. Both the MI Safe Communities framework and the new Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Facility will put Michiganders first by helping law enforcement officers do their jobs more effectively and tackle the court backlog to get illegal guns off our streets. I will work with anyone to bring down crime and help Michiganders feel safe in their community. Together, we can build a safer, more just Michigan where every family can thrive, where every kid can get a great education, and where every person has a path to a good-paying, high-skill job.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel applauded the proposal, citing the impact the pandemic has had on court.

“Local courts have been dramatically impacted by the pandemic and will continue to struggle to clear their backlog without some assistance from the state,” said Nessel. “Delayed court dates mean delayed justice, and that is unacceptable. I’ve long advocated for targeted investments to strengthen public safety and fully support more money to address the backlog and threat of illegal guns in our communities.”

Many proceedings have been virtual, which is not always ideal for defendants.

“Courts pivoted quickly to remote proceedings to keep our justice system running, and trial courts statewide have held nearly four million hours of remote hearings since April of 2020,” said Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack. “To protect the rights of defendants, however, many criminal proceedings must be in person, creating a substantial backlog in many courts. Additional visiting judges will help tackle that backlog, resolve cases more quickly, and help keep our communities safe.”

MI Safe Communities

The $6.35 million investment Gov. Whitmer laid out to tackle the court backlog and get illegal guns off the street was the result of hundreds of conversations the governor and her team had with law enforcement officers, community leaders, faith leaders, and families over several months. Based on those conversations, the governor announced the three-pillar, $75 million MI Safe Communities framework in July.

MI Safe Communities would:

Invest more money into Michigan’s police departments to strengthen training policies and programs and foster collaboration between the Michigan State Police and local departments on specialty services. Increase the number of visiting judges with funding for prosecution and defense to tackle the backlog of criminal cases that have piled up during the pandemic, to protect the rights of defendants to appear in person, and help the justice system operate more efficiently while maintaining public safety. Make comprehensive investments to expand opportunity through Michigan’s education, jobs, and justice system including Collaborative Community Violence Intervention Programs, counseling, peer support, mediation, and social services to hospital patients recovering from violent injuries and prevent further violence and injuries.

