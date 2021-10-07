Delhi Twp. Fire Department hosting Fire Safety Open House

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Delhi Township Fire Department will hold a Fire Safety Open House on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 5-7 p.m.

The open house will include demonstrations on how to use a fire extinguisher, use of an auto extraction device, and a kids’ fire hose demo.

Sparky the fire dog will be on hand, helping to give out fire prevention and safety information. There will also be free blood pressure checks.

The open house will have food including popcorn, cider, and donuts.

The event will be held at the Delhi Charter Twp Fire Department, 2074 Aurelius Road in Holt.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.