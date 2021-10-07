WATCH LIVE: 160+ crime victims demand action from Michigan Legislature

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning, more than 160 local crime victims will appear at the Capitol, urging lawmakers to pass the Safer Michigan Act (HB 4670-76) legislative package.

Several of the victims will join law enforcement officials, faith leaders, and public safety experts in testifying during the Rules and Competitiveness Committee hearing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

