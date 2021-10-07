Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: 160+ crime victims demand action from Michigan Legislature

The victims will join law enforcement officials, faith leaders, and public safety expert.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning, more than 160 local crime victims will appear at the Capitol, urging lawmakers to pass the Safer Michigan Act (HB 4670-76) legislative package.

Several of the victims will join law enforcement officials, faith leaders, and public safety experts in testifying during the Rules and Competitiveness Committee hearing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Tuesday morning crash on US-127 leaves 68-year-old dead
Yiming Deng is an Associate Professor in the Nondestructive Evaluation Laboratory of Electrical...
MSU professor facing sexual assault charges
GM plant gets fresh shipment of Microchips
Mid-Michigan theft, fraud spree ends in two arrests
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Michigan State University Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery...
MSU Police searching for robbery suspect
Pfizer has asked for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11
First Alert Midday Webcast
Jackson City Councilmember Freddie Dancy.
Neighborhood meeting planned for Jackson’s Second Ward