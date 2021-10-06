Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: MSU football players look ahead to Rutgers

The Spartans are 5-0, ranked #11 nationally.
By Krystle Holleman and Natalie Kerwin
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University football is 5-0, ranked No. 11 heading into Big Ten East play this weekend. Saturday’s noon kickoff at Rutgers is a return to Big Ten action for the Spartans following a homecoming win over Western Kentucky.

The Spartans jumped six spots to No. 11 in this week’s Associated Press Poll, the team’s highest ranking in the AP Poll since 2018 (preseason, No. 11). MSU also moved up five spots to No. 11 in the USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches Poll.

