WATCH LIVE: MSU football players look ahead to Rutgers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University football is 5-0, ranked No. 11 heading into Big Ten East play this weekend. Saturday’s noon kickoff at Rutgers is a return to Big Ten action for the Spartans following a homecoming win over Western Kentucky.

The Spartans jumped six spots to No. 11 in this week’s Associated Press Poll, the team’s highest ranking in the AP Poll since 2018 (preseason, No. 11). MSU also moved up five spots to No. 11 in the USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches Poll.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.