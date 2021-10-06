TikTok trend could mean serious consequences for participants

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - $10,000. That’s what Holt Public Schools is paying to replace or fix vandalized items in their schools. It stems from just one of several TikTok challenges which threaten school property as well as staff members.

For the past few weeks, children on TikTok have been doing ‘challenges’ that involve a random act in school. One called the ‘devious licks challenge’ promoted children to steal or damage objects in their schools. The most recent challenge persuades children to smack a teacher.

Now Holt Public Schools have told their students they would take legal action if they caught students participating.

Superintendent Dr. David Hornack said, “The TikTok challenge took its toll on Holt Public Schools last month. It’s time for us to flip the narrative and push back.”

Hornack released a letter regarding the damage TikTok trends are having on the district. Recently, a calendar was posted online for TikTok-ers with a list of challenges to do for each month. The list contains things like “smack a staff member,” “jab a breast” and of course “vandalize school bathrooms.”

The TikTok challenge for September was called “devious licks,” where students would essentially go into school bathrooms and rip things off the wall like soap dispensers. Dr. Hornack said this cost the school district thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Dr. Farha Abbasi explained that, with undeveloped teenage brains, the concept of real consequence doesn’t cross their minds. That, coupled with a desire to stand out, is a recipe for extreme behavior.

“Everything has become about this external validation and whatever it takes to get that,” Abbasi said. “When you get these likes it’s like eating a chocolate. You get that surge of dopamine. But, when you don’t get those likes then you get that feeling of anxiety and not being liked.”

With October’s challenge being “smack a staff member,” Dr. Hornack is taking a zero-tolerance approach.

“I do want to make clear that there will be consequences for any student who engages in these types of behaviors,” he said. “Our educators are doing whatever it takes each day to make a difference and we can’t do this alone. It’s really time to come together and rise above this.”

Holt Public Schools is asking those with information regarding vandalism or assault to contact their “OK2SAY” hotline.

That number is 1-8-555-OK2SAY (1-855-565-2729).

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.