Sparrow Medical Minute - Tiffani Dusang

Sponsored. An interview with Tiffani Dusang, MSN, Sparrow Hospital, Director of Emergency and Forensic Nursing Services

Sparrow Director of Emergency and Forensic Nursing Services, Tiffani Dusang, MSN, discusses Sparrow’s Forensic Nurse Examiner (FNE) Program. This important program provides care for survivors (adult and pediatric) of sexual assault, intimate partner violence, human trafficking, child and vulnerable adult abuse and domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

To learn more, visit Sparrow.org/FNE.