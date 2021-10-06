Remembering hockey’s Cold War

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was 20 years ago when Michigan State made history by hosting the first-ever outdoor hockey game at Spartan Stadium, facing Michigan.

The event was the brainchild of then MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis and his Deputy Athletic Director Gregg Ianni. They met many challenges in helping pull this game off.

Ianni said, “Mark Hollis and one of our former hockey coaches, Dave McAuliffe came [were] talking and they came up with this thing. And of course, you know, you plant a seed in Mark Hollis’ brain and it grows into a redwood.”

The redwood in this case was an outdoor hockey game at Spartan Stadium. These outdoor games now are fairly common, but 20 years ago it was unheard of.

“The problem was there were no portable refrigeration units that they have now. There’s a number of those so they can do this easier. Mark tracked one down in California, and it was a guy that did it for movies,” Ianni said. “So we got the guy to truck it out here, there were a couple of instances where this thing almost didn’t happen.”

It almost didn’t happen because the truck with the refrigeration unit got caught in Canada, less than a month after 9/11.

Ianni said, “As you remember, the border was shut down. So the guy came up to me, we’re in the old tunnel area in Spartan Stadium, he said, ‘Ya know my guy can’t get in here. I got nobody to run this machine.’ I said, “Oh we got people on campus that can run that because we have some of the best refrigeration over here in physical plant.’ So I said, ‘We’ll run it.’ He goes, ‘Oh I can’t have someone else running my unit.’ I said, ‘Oh yeah you’re gonna have somebody else run your unit.’”

The MSU physical plant provided people to run the unit but there was another major obstacle. Friday, one day before the game, it was 72 degrees and sunny, prompting a meeting between Ianni and a notable ice-maker.

“He got out of his car and… I mean he came after me,” Ianni said. “He pushed me against the wall, poked his finger in my chest he said, ‘You understand this isn’t gonna happen?’ I said, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, wait a minute: What’s going on?’ He said, ‘We can’t make ice. We’ve gotta start making ice. We don’t make ice tonight, there’ll be no game.’”

But there was a game, and Saturday brought on unseasonably cold weather.

“We had somebody looking over our shoulder,” Ianni said.

74,000 fans watched as the two rivals skated to a 3-3 tie.

“The pride from the athletic department staff and the university people that knew they had accomplished something really, really special,” Ianni said. “I mean that was cool to me. There’s not much that people on this campus can’t accomplish when we put our shoulders together and all push at the same time. It was pretty special.”

