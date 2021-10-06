Ready, set, go to get your cardio
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many of us know running can provide a great cardio workout so today for Work It Out Wednesday, we are heading to Lansing Community College to chat with their Track and Cross Country Team to find out exactly what those benefits are.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.