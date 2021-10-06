Advertisement

Reading lifts boil water advisory

(WCAX)
By Ian Hawley
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
READING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Reading has lifted its “boil water” advisory.

Reading issued the guidance on Monday due to a drop in water pressure, which sometimes allows contamination to happen. The city blamed the issue on an electronics error, which has since been fixed.

They sent water samples to state officials to be examined. Those results came back Wednesday, showing the water is safe to use without boiling.

Samples will continue to be analyzed monthly in accordance with Michigan’s Safe Drinking Water act.

