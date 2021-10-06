Protesters in Howell voice strong opposition to Biden spending plan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - In Howell, people lined the streets rallying against the president’s Build Back Better agenda during the president’s visit on Tuesday.

President Biden’s plan calls for $1.5 trillion in spending on infrastructure. Another $3.5 billion would be spent on economic initiatives that the president hopes will provide a jolt of life for the economy.

People here today told News 10 they agree on the issues that the agenda would address, but not the large price tag on it.

Jim Wells and Linda and Mike Dinoff are Howell Residents.

“The spending is way too big and we need to control it,” Linda said. “I don’t want to leave our grandchildren with what we caused.”

Wells said, “Myself and most people here are not happy with the three trillion dollar bill, we can’t afford it. Were already hyperinflation going on and were just about to trip it over and make it much worse.”

Some protesters told News 10 they’d be satisfied if the bills were broken up into smaller parts, so that there would be more opportunity to review each part of the president’s plan.

