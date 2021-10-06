New top doc helping lead Michigan in pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is getting closer to reaching its original vaccination goal. State data shows 68.3% of Michiganders 16 and older have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is as the state gets a new top doctor leading the state’s response to the pandemic.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian is now the one offering guidance to Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel. She said that, for her, being the state’s chief medical executive won’t be much of a change.

She lead the state’s COVID-19 testing strategy over the last year.

“I’ve been working Michigan’s COVID response as well as other things. I’ve been one of the people behind the scenes looking at the data,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive.

Dr. Bagdasarian said a top priority is hitting the state’s 70% vaccination goal.

“Going beyond that goal would be really wonderful,” said Dr. Bagdasarian.

More than 10 million doses of the vaccine have been given so far this year across the state.

Dr. Bagdasarian said it shouldn’t be long before we hit the goal.

“The more people you know who have the vaccine and have done really well afterward, I think the more comforting it should be to Michiganders,” said Dr. Bagdasarian.

Dr. Bagdasarian is taking over for Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is one of several health officials to leave a health department during the pandemic, at a time when many health leaders are being threatened across the state over health orders.

Dr. Bagdasarian said the hostility should stop.

“We really need to start thinking about this as a fact base response, a science-based response, and not something that should really be driven by political beliefs or anything else,” said Dr. Bagdasarian.

Dr. Khaldun stepped down last week for a job outside the state government.

