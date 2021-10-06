Advertisement

New review into FBI’s handling of Nassar investigation launched

Nassar is currently behind bars in a Florida federal prison, serving a 175-year sentence.
The Justice Department's Criminal Division has opened a new review into how the FBI handled 2015 sexual abuse allegations against USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Justice Department’s Criminal Division has opened a new review into how the FBI handled 2015 sexual abuse allegations against USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco has testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She says new information has come to light about two of the FBI agents accused of lying about their failure to investigate the allegations.

In July, the Justice Department released a report from its 2018 investigation, which found those agents did not handle the case properly.

“These are the best our country has to offer, and they’ve been treated like garbage by law enforcement. people have had enough,” said John Manly, one of the lawyers who represents dozens of survivors, including elite USA gymnasts. “They’re not gonna shut up. This isn’t gonna go away. I think consistently over the last five years everybody thought these women were just gonna stop talking. They’re not stopping. They’re gonna get justice one way or another.”

Manly says the women want those who botched the investigation to be held accountable. Right now, they’re cautiously optimistic.

Nassar is currently behind bars in a Florida federal prison, serving a 175-year sentence.

