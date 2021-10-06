In My View: So, are we missing Caldwell yet, Lions fans?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dan Campbell, welcome to Detroit as the Lions’ coach.

So far, three losses in exhibition play, four losses in the regular season, and an underdog for Sunday’s game in Minnesota. It all goes with the Lions.

Remember, Jim Caldwell was 36-28 and General Manager Bob Quinn got rid of him, thinking he couldn’t get any better. Since Bob Quinn let Caldwell go as head coach, the Lions’ record is 14-37-1.

What it says is that the Lions have simply guessed wrong and guessed wrong.

It’s way too early to determine whether Dan Campbell is the right head coach or Brad Holmes is the right GM, but the numbers don’t lie: misery follows the Lions no matter who they have as a coach.

