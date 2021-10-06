Advertisement

In My View: Anyone missing Caldwell yet?

The Lions have simply guessed wrong since Caldwell left.
By Tim Staudt
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions fired Jim Caldwell as head coach after he recorded a 36-28 record. They didn’t think he could take the team any further.

Since then, the Lions have a 14-37-1 record. And who knows when Dan Campbell will win his first game? 0-3 in pre season, 0-4 regular season and an underdog for this Sunday at Minnesota.

The Lions have simply guessed wrong since Caldwell left, and who knows how things might have gone for this team had Caldwell allowed to stay on as coach.

