MSU professor facing sexual assault charges

MSU confirmed to News 10 that they are doing their own investigation.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An associate professor at Michigan State University is facing sexual assault charges.

Yiming Deng is an Associate Professor in the Nondestructive Evaluation Laboratory of Electrical and Computer Engineering department of the College of Engineering, Michigan State University.

According to Clinton County District Court records, in July, Deng was initially charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The court documents state that the assault took place in Bath Township.

MSU confirmed to News 10 that they are doing their own investigation and became aware of the charges against Deng late on Monday.

The school is asking anyone who feels they were assaulted by Deng to reach out to an abuse hotline such as the MSU Center for Survivors at (517) 372-6666.

