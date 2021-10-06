Mid-Michigan theft, fraud spree ends in two arrests

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Early Wednesday morning deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office received reports of suspicious persons checking for unlocked vehicles in several Delhi Township neighborhoods. It would be the beginning of a long morning.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle observed leaving the scene of one of those reports, and a pursuit ensued. The chase ended without an arrest in the city of Lansing, where the vehicle was later recovered in the 500 block of N. Jenison.

Police followed up on the vehicle, discovering that it had been stolen from a home in Delhi. They found that multiple vehicles within the Township had been broken into.

Then, at approximately 8 a.m., a citizen alerted deputies that one of their stolen credit cards was being used at an East Lansing business.

Deputies responded and were able to apprehend two suspects, a 21-year-old Lansing woman and a 17-year-old male juvenile from Lansing. Both suspects were in possession of stolen property from the string of thefts that occurred within Delhi Township.

The male juvenile suspect was released to his parents. The 21-year-old female suspect was lodged at the Ingham County Jail on multiple felony charges.

