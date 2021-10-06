Michigan Senate approves bill with voting restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republicans in the Michigan Senate have again passed legislation that would make it harder to vote, advancing photo ID, absentee ballot and other changes that face a veto from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The main bill was revised and sent to the House over Democratic opposition. It’s now similar to a separate Republican-backed ballot initiative that could be enacted by GOP lawmakers without the governor’s veto.

The regular legislation would require prospective absentee voters to include their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. The bills also would toughen photo ID requirements.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.