Michigan picked to win Big Ten Basketball title

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has been picked to win the men’s Big Ten basketball title this coming season in the media pre season poll released Wednesday. Michigan, the defending league champion, was chosen first by 13 of the 28 voters, narrowly edging Purdue for the top spot. Michigan State, who finished eighth last season, was picked to finish sixth with votes ranging from fourth to eighth place.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.