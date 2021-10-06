Advertisement

Michigan picked to win Big Ten Basketball title

Trey McGowens and the Huskers open Big Ten play at Indiana on Dec. 4.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has been picked to win the men’s Big Ten basketball title this coming season in the media pre season poll released Wednesday. Michigan, the defending league champion, was chosen first by 13 of the 28 voters, narrowly edging Purdue for the top spot. Michigan State, who finished eighth last season, was picked to finish sixth with votes ranging from fourth to eighth place.

