Meet the Shaheen & Capital Area District Library Summer Reading Challenge winner

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There were nearly 6,500 people that participated in this year’s ‘Summer Reading Challenge’ with Shaheen and Capital Area District Library.

Over five million minutes were read by this year’s participants and several thousand people signed up to win the Chevy Trax. Today, we got to meet the grand prize winner and find out more about her reading habits.

Plus, we chatted with Ralph Shaheen and Jason Cords about the Legends Celebrity Softball Game and their awesome specials throughout the month of October.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.