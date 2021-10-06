Lansing Symphony to perform first live indoor concert since 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Symphony Orchestra is preparing to perform for the first time in front of a live audience since Jan. 2020. However, if you plan to attend the concert this Saturday at the Wharton Center in East Lansing, there are some things you should know.

Timothy Muffitt has not directed his orchestra on stage since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, that is until Tuesday night. That’s when the orchestra held their first in-person rehearsal for their concert this Saturday.

“We’re just so thrilled. All of us are so excited to be back on that stage again,” said Muffitt. “We’ve put together a program that’s specific to the occasion. We wanted a program that would be exuberant but also have time for reflection.”

Dr. Gretchen Morse, an oboe and English horn player for the symphony, couldn’t be more excited to play with a live audience.

“We’ve missed them as much as we’ve missed each other,” Morse said. “The audience- it’s why we’re there. When we play, we’re playing to you. It’s our way of connecting our hearts to yours and of making an impact. To be without that for 18 months it’s been hard.”

However, Saturday’s concert will be different from concerts before the pandemic. For example, those at the concert, musicians included, must show proof of vaccination. If they’re not fully vaccinated they must have proof of a negative Covid-19 test. Masks will also be mandatory at the concert.

Finally, no intermissions will be taken to limit large gatherings in the lobby.

For Dr. Morse, nothing could be more exciting than starting her 28th season after such a difficult year.

Morse said, “Music for us almost like eating and sleeping for the human body. It’s a part of us and it’s how we express ourselves and to suddenly not have that anymore, it was really hard.”

Director Muffitt said he too can’t wait to feel the energy of the audience they missed so much.

“We get so much energy back from the audience,” Muffit said. “The audience is literally part of the performance and we feel them out there. We take the energy we get from them and feed it through ourselves as musicians. It affects what comes out in the end.”

Tickets for Saturday’s concert can be found on the Lansing Symphony website, here.

