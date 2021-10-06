GM’s latest investment: develop next-generation battery facility in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors has announced it will open an all-new Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center in Warren.

Gov. Whitmer says the latest announcement from GM is a testament to the automotive history and future in Michigan.

“Michigan continues to prove it is not only home to a proud automotive manufacturing heritage but is also ground zero for the future of mobility and electrification. We are thrilled to welcome this new investment by General Motors as we continue to work together toward a carbon-neutral future, while at the same time underscoring our state’s leadership in creating the roads, talent, and cars of the future.”

The new facility will substantially expand the company’s battery technology operations and quicken development and commercialization of longer range, more affordable electric vehicle batteries from GM’s Global Technical Center campus.

“Today’s announcement continues to build on Michigan’s strong momentum throughout the automotive industry, having added 15,000 auto jobs and secured billions of dollars in additional investment to transform existing plants for electric vehicle production and to build new assembly plants,” Gov. Whitmer said. “We look forward to growing our automotive, mobility, and electrification leadership even further as we cement our role as the automotive and mobility capital of the world for generations to come.”

The announcement from General Motors builds on a host of additional investments made by the company since January 2020, including:

$2.2 billion investment at its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plan to produce battery-electric trucks and other electric vehicles, creating more than 2,200 manufacturing jobs at the facility.

Adding more than 1,200 jobs at its Lansing Grand River Assembly facility to support the launch of the Cadillac CT4 and CT5.

More than $100 million investment in the Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant to produce the next-generation GMC Acadia.

$32 million investment at the Flint Assembly plan for future production of heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

$17 million investment in the Romulus, Michigan propulsion plant to enhance automation and increase the capacity of GM’s 10-speed truck transmission, which is used in full-size pickups and other key products, including the all-new Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, and the Cadillac Escalade.

$3.5 million investment at Orion Assembly. An additional $750,000 will be invested at GM’s site in Brownstown Charter Township, Michigan. Both investments are related to the additional production of the Cruise AV test vehicle at Orion Assembly.



The Governor also announced the Lake Michigan EV Circuit to create an electric vehicle route with reliable charging options along Lake Michigan, as well as an initiative to develop the nation’s first wireless charging infrastructure on a public road in the U.S. right here in Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

