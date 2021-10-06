Advertisement

Gilmore Goes To The Panthers

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) looks up as he runs for the end zone for a...
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) looks up as he runs for the end zone for a touchdown, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have acquired veteran cornerback and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore from the New England Patriots for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. The moves comes after Gilmore and the Patriots couldn’t come to terms on a new contract. Carolina has been looking to upgrade its cornerback position after losing first-round pick Jaycee Horn to a broken foot, an injury which could keep him out for the remainder of the season. Gilmore began the season on the physically unable to perform list as he worked his way back from a quadriceps injury late last season that required offseason surgery. He is eligible to begin practicing again after Week 6.

