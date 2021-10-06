Advertisement

Fields to Start Again For Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass the ball against the Detroit Lions...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has made Justin Fields his first-string quarterback going forward and moved Andy Dalton into the backup role. Fields, the former Ohio State quarterback and first-round draft pick, had played against Detroit and Cleveland as the starter but only because of veteran Dalton’s knee injury. As recently as Monday, Nagy said Fields was still the backup but he has had a change of heart. Dalton is recovered from a bone bruise and has resumed practicing this week.

