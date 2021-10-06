Advertisement

Experience the magic at Jackson’s Fairy Festival

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Step into a magical land with a unicorn, a fairy princess, pirates, adventures and loads of fun!

It’s all part of the Fairy Festival at the Book Cottage on Saturday, October 9 starting at 1pm.

The event is free but there is a cost to take a picture with the unicorn.

At the fairy festival, you can also explore a fairy market, solve a treasure hunt, make some crafts, eat some snacks and so much more.

This is the second Fairy Festival - children and adults are invited to join in on the fairy fun.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Tuesday morning crash on US-127 leaves 68-year-old dead
GM plant gets fresh shipment of Microchips
Family recently reported Lauryn as a Runaway/Missing Person.
Lansing Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Michigan man locked up after Supreme Court lockdown
Michigan man locked up after Supreme Court lockdown
Larry Maddin
Jackson man found guilty in murder trial

Latest News

Shaheen and CADL
Meet the Shaheen & Capital Area District Library Summer Reading Challenge winner
wewe
Work It Out Wednesday
sd
Shaheen Part 3
sd
Shaheen Part 2