Experience the magic at Jackson’s Fairy Festival

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Step into a magical land with a unicorn, a fairy princess, pirates, adventures and loads of fun!

It’s all part of the Fairy Festival at the Book Cottage on Saturday, October 9 starting at 1pm.

The event is free but there is a cost to take a picture with the unicorn.

At the fairy festival, you can also explore a fairy market, solve a treasure hunt, make some crafts, eat some snacks and so much more.

This is the second Fairy Festival - children and adults are invited to join in on the fairy fun.

