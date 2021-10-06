Advertisement

Big Playoff Game Tonight

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols, center, is congratulated by fellow teammate Larry Walker,...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols, center, is congratulated by fellow teammate Larry Walker, left, after hitting a 3-run home run in the fourth inning Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Brent Mayne, right, stands in the distance. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(MARK J. TERRILL | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Neither the St. Louis Cardinals nor the Los Angeles Dodgers wanted to be playing in the NL wild-card game. But neither won their division, so they’ll square off in the winner-take-all game at Dodger Stadium tonight. Forty-year-old Adam Wainwright starts for the Cardinals against 37-year-old Max Scherzer. It’s just the second elimination game in postseason history with two starting pitchers aged 37-plus. The two pitchers have squared off once before in the postseason. Scherzer’s Washington Nationals beat Wainwright’s Cardinals in the 2019 NL Championship Series.

