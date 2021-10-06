Big Playoff Game Tonight

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Neither the St. Louis Cardinals nor the Los Angeles Dodgers wanted to be playing in the NL wild-card game. But neither won their division, so they’ll square off in the winner-take-all game at Dodger Stadium tonight. Forty-year-old Adam Wainwright starts for the Cardinals against 37-year-old Max Scherzer. It’s just the second elimination game in postseason history with two starting pitchers aged 37-plus. The two pitchers have squared off once before in the postseason. Scherzer’s Washington Nationals beat Wainwright’s Cardinals in the 2019 NL Championship Series.

