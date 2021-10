LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Waverly High School is moving this Friday’s home football game up to a 5:30pm kick off. Waverly hosts Richland Gull Lake and both teams have 2-4 records. The game was to have started at 7pm.

