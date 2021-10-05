University of Michigan president Schlissel stepping down early

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announced that he will leave the office one year before his previously announced appointment.

Schlissel said the announcement will “support a smooth and thoughtful leadership transition for the university.”

The change is being announced as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to take a toll on unvaccinated populations, and as calls are growing louder to investigate late University of Michigan athletic doctor Robert Anderson.

Anderson died in 2008, while Schlissel came to U of M in 2014.

“This is the eighth year of my presidency and an important time to strategically consider the future of our university,” Schlissel wrote in an email message to the university community. “We are emerging from an historic global pandemic and adjusting to new and still evolving ways of working, learning and living, both as individuals and as a university.”

The president said his announcement now, still 20 months away from his new departure time, will give the Board of Regents time to thoroughly plan out and conduct a search for a successor.

