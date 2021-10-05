Advertisement

University of Michigan president Schlissel stepping down early

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announced that he will leave the office one year before his previously announced appointment.

Schlissel said the announcement will “support a smooth and thoughtful leadership transition for the university.”

The change is being announced as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to take a toll on unvaccinated populations, and as calls are growing louder to investigate late University of Michigan athletic doctor Robert Anderson.

Anderson died in 2008, while Schlissel came to U of M in 2014.

“This is the eighth year of my presidency and an important time to strategically consider the future of our university,” Schlissel wrote in an email message to the university community. “We are emerging from an historic global pandemic and adjusting to new and still evolving ways of working, learning and living, both as individuals and as a university.”

The president said his announcement now, still 20 months away from his new departure time, will give the Board of Regents time to thoroughly plan out and conduct a search for a successor.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash on US-127
FBI releases statement following University of Michigan shooting threat
GM plant gets fresh shipment of Microchips
Canada-US bridge reopened, was closed after possible explosives found
Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
Microchip shortage impacting mid-Michigan businesses

Latest News

President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden pushes big plans as key to avoid ‘America’s decline’
sdsdsd
KELLIE'S CONSIGNMENT LIVE Part 1
ghgh
KELLIE'S CONSIGNMENT LIVE Part 2
sd
KELLIE'S CONSIGNMENT LIVE Part 3