President Biden in mid-Michigan to push social spending plans

President Biden will be promoting his Build Back Better plan.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden will be in mid-Michigan Tuesday to promote his Build Back Better plan.

President Biden is expected to be joined by several state leaders, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The president will appear with Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin when he visits a union training center in Howell, MI, a reflection of the importance of securing moderates’ votes.

Back in Washington, negotiations continue on a pair of bills to boost spending on safety net, health and environmental programs and infrastructure projects.

