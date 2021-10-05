Play of the Week: Jonah Richards nails a crucial 33-yard kick

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Arlo Metals Outlet High School Play of the Week was an easy choice this time around: The final play of last Friday’s Dramatic Portland at Lansing Catholic game

It came down to a last-second field goal from Jonah Richards, 33 yards through the post to win it for the Cougars. The final score was 31 to 29 and there were celebrations to be had.

It was a wild one. Both teams coming in undefeated at 5-0 with a lot on the line. The game was the definition of a dog fight. A 1-point-game with just seconds left and a game-winning field goal from the Cougars, which happened to be their first regular-season win against Portland since 2014.

“It’s amazing. I was on the team 2 or 3 years ago, 2019 team when we lost in a similar situation and our extra point got blocked,” Richards said. “So, being able to come back all these years later and win it in almost exactly the reverse of what happened, that was amazing.”

