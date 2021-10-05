Parent group pushing for masks in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a rally of support for health care workers, and a message for parents. Monday night the Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools urged people to send their children to school wearing face masks.

The effort comes as the state reports 8,700 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 deaths from the past three days. Michigan now averages just over 2,900 cases per day during that time frame.

Many hospitals say they’re struggling to deal with the surge, and health officials say vaccinations remain stagnant. Less than 68% of Michigan residents 16 and older have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Groups rallied outside Michigan hospitals Monday, calling on state leaders to require face masks in schools.

Katie Deck is an organizer and a pediatric nurse.

“We’re calling upon our health departments-- both local and state-- to try to do more to help our schools,” Deck said.

Parents and their kids held signs thanking healthcare workers who are burning out due to the spike in COVID cases. Deck says she sees the effects it has on children. She said cases are rising and they’re encouraging local leaders to implement mask mandates in schools to protect them.

Deck said, “We’re trying to get them to implement masks and more safety protocols so that we can keep the mitigation around our whole community down.”

Ryan Gurn, a local parent, believes parents should be the decision-makers when it comes to masking up their kids.

“In this country we have rights,” Grun said. “It tramples those rights when they force us to do these things.”

Deck says she disagrees. She says when your actions begin to affect others, that’s when rules need to be implemented.

“Their choices affect other people. People saying, ‘it’s my choice, my body,’ all that kind of stuff. That doesn’t really work with a virus,” Deck said. “It doesn’t really care what you think.”

The state’s website shows Holbrook Elementary in Eaton County has three new cases of COVID-19 among students and teachers. Pathfinder in Livingston County has eight new cases, all students.

