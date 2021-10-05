Advertisement

National Honor For LCC Runner

Track and Field
Track and Field(Lukas Hartmann/Pexels | Lukas Hartmann/Pexels)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College cross country runner Haley Ellis has been named to an significant honor by the National Junior College Athletic Association. She has been named division two national athlete of the week. Ellis won the Lansing Invitational meet last week end, her second such triumph in three meets this season. Ellis is the first LCC athlete to ever be named to such an honor.

