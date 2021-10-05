In My View: A wild final seven weeks on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What a wild final seven weeks of the season we will see in Big Ten football.

Four teams in the East all think they can get to the Big Ten title game. Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State right? All of them are ranked. It will be a wild final Saturday with Ohio State at Michigan and Penn State at Michigan State.

In my view, this will be one of the most fascinating final seven weeks of a Big Ten season I can ever remember.

