MSU Music kicks-off 6th Annual Taylor Johnston Early Music Series

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University College of Music will kick off the 2021-22 Taylor Johnston Early Music Series by welcoming a virtuoso of guest stars and ensembles from around the world to perform Baroque music.

The series is now in its sixth year and brings accomplished artists and groups to the Fairchild Theatre to perform music unique to mid-Michigan.

The first guest, Harmonious Blacksmith, will perform on Sunday, Oct. 10. The quartet takes its name from the popular final movement of George Frederic Handel’s “Suite No. 5, Air and Variations.”

The program Transcontinental Baroque portrays Baroque musical portraits reminiscent of Queen Christina of Sweden’s transcontinental journey to Italy. The concert features works by Buxtehude, de la Guerre, Corelli, and Scarlatti, and explores music that Queen Christina may have heard during her years-long voyage.

“Harmonious Blacksmith is excited to be back at MSU for the wonderful concert series that was endowed by Taylor Johnston,” said Joseph Gascho, harpsichord and ensemble director. “In Johnston’s honor, we’re featuring the recorder, the instrument he loved to play. We are also glad to be speaking to MSU students about the performance of 17th and 18th-century European music.

Other upcoming performances at Fairchild Theatre in this series include:

The Medici Ensemble on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 8:00 p.m.

Aldo Abreu and Friends on Tuesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.

“We are so fortunate to have these outstanding, world-renowned ensembles share their exciting music-making with our music community,” says Senior Associate Dean David Rayl, director of the series. “To present them in concert on the Fairchild stage in thrilling, historically informed performances of Baroque music will be a treat for our students and audiences.”

This series is sponsored by the Taylor Johnston Early Music Series Endowment established by Taylor Johnston. Dr. Johnston had been an MSU professor for 51 years before he passed away in 2019. His long-time passion for music, particularly early music, led him to establish the series.

Tickets for this event and others in the series are reserved seating:

$17 for adults

$15 for seniors

$7 for students and those under age 18

Tickets can be purchased online, at the College of Music box office, by calling (517) 353-5340, or in person.

