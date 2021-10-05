Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash on US-127

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Early Tuesday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from the Jackson Post responded to a two-vehicle crash on southbound US-127 near Page Avenue.

The initial investigation shows a vehicle traveling southbound on 127 crossed into the northbound lanes, hitting a northbound car head-on.

The crash left one person dead and alcohol is believed to have been a factor. Both northbound and southbound lanes of US-127 at Page Ave. were shut down for hours while police were on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and the victim has not yet been identified.

