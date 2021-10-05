Advertisement

Michigan State Police investigating fatal crash on US-127

Both northbound and southbound lanes of US-127 at Page Ave. were shut down for hours while police investigated.
Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a traffic crash in Jackson County in late August.(AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Early Tuesday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from the Jackson Post responded to a two-vehicle crash on southbound US-127 near Page Avenue.

The initial investigation shows a vehicle traveling southbound on 127 crossed into the northbound lanes, hitting a northbound car head-on.

The crash left one person dead and alcohol is believed to have been a factor. Both northbound and southbound lanes of US-127 at Page Ave. were shut down for hours while police were on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and the victim has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FBI releases statement following University of Michigan shooting threat
Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
Microchip shortage impacting mid-Michigan businesses
Canada-US bridge reopened, was closed after possible explosives found
UPDATE: Missing 66-year-old man found safe
GM plant gets fresh shipment of Microchips

Latest News

Speaking at a Pfizer vaccine facility in Michigan, President Joe Biden says cures are necessary...
President Biden in mid-Michigan to push social spending plans
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan
Family recently reported Lauryn as a Runaway/Missing Person.
Lansing Police searching for missing 15-year-old
The Michigan State University College of Music will kick off the 2021-22 Taylor Johnston Early...
MSU Music kicks-off 6th Annual Taylor Johnston Early Music Series